John WilbrahamBorn 15 April 1944. Died 5 April 1998
John Wilbraham
1944-04-15
Trumpet Concerto in E (Last Movement)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Sonata for horn, trumpet and trombone
Francis Poulenc
Fanfare for St Edmundsbury
Benjamin Britten
Trumpet Concerto in D major, TWV 51 D7
John Wilbraham
Theme & Variations on The Carnival of Venice (feat. John Wilbraham)
Jean-Baptiste Arban
Past BBC Events
Proms 1972: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-22T18:39:24
22
Aug
1972
Proms 1971: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-30T18:39:24
30
Aug
1971
Proms 1968: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
1968-09-04T18:39:24
4
Sep
1968
