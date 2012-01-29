Thore Skogman (9 March 1931 – 9 December 2007) was a popular Swedish singer, songwriter, actor and entertainer.

Skogman was born in Hallstahammar, Sweden. While working as an accountant and sales manager during the 1950s, he made his debut recording in 1955, devoted his full-time to singing by 1961, and came third in Sweden's national song contest Melodifestivalen in 1963. In the 1960s he wrote "Fröken Fräken" (literally: Miss Freckle) that became one of his most successful hits. Skogman also wrote songs for other Swedish and Scandinavian artists. Skogman was a familiar and popular fixture in Swedish movies, TV and radio shows, opera and stage performances from the 1960s through the 1980s.

Skogman died at a hospital in Gävle in 2007.