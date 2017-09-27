George DuvivierBorn 17 August 1920. Died 11 July 1985
George Duvivier Biography (Wikipedia)
George Duvivier (August 17, 1920 – July 11, 1985) was an American jazz double-bassist.
George Duvivier Tracks
Birdland Blues
Bud Powell
Great Day
Rose Youmans Eliscu, Sarah Vaughan, George Duvivier & Mundell Lowe
A Pint of Bitter
Tubby Hayes
In A Sentimental Mood
Sarah Vaughan
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
Jimmy Smith
A Pint of Bitter
Tubby Hayes
Walk On The Wild Side
Jimmy Smith
All Too Soon
Ben Webster
For Once In My Life
Erroll Garner
The Brotherhood of Man
Willie Dennis
Winchester Cathedral
Ernie Royal
Opus Ocean
George Duvivier
You For Me
Tubby Hayes
Hanid
George Duvivier
My One and Only Love
Louie Bellson
Menina Moca (Young Lady)
Jose Paul, Luis Parga, Stan Getz, Laurindo Almeida, Steve Kuhn, George Duvivier & Dave Bailey
Stealin' The Bean
Tiny Grimes, Coleman Hawkins, Charlie Shavers, Coleman Hawkins, Ray Bryant, George Duvivier & Osie Johnson
Great Day
Sarah Vaughan
