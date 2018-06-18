Big in JapanLiverpool punk band. Formed 1977. Disbanded 1978
Big in Japan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fda504fc-02d9-4fdf-a4a5-b2d86c8d9fb9
Big in Japan Biography (Wikipedia)
Big in Japan were a punk band that emerged from Liverpool, England in the late 1970s. They are better known for the later successes of their band members than for their own music. According to the Liverpool Echo, Big in Japan were "a supergroup with a difference - its members only became super after they left."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Big in Japan Tracks
Sort by
Cindy & The Barbi Dolls
Big in Japan
Cindy & The Barbi Dolls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cindy & The Barbi Dolls
Last played on
Nothing Special
Big in Japan
Nothing Special
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0512w86.jpglink
Nothing Special
Last played on
Society For Cutting Up Men
Big in Japan
Society For Cutting Up Men
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suicide High Life (John Peel Session, 12 Feb 1979)
Big in Japan
Suicide High Life (John Peel Session, 12 Feb 1979)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big In Japan
Big in Japan
Big In Japan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big In Japan
Last played on
Suicide A Go Go
Big in Japan
Suicide A Go Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suicide A Go Go
Last played on
Suicide
Big in Japan
Suicide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suicide
Last played on
Goodbye
Big in Japan
Goodbye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodbye
Last played on
Don't Bomb China
Big in Japan
Don't Bomb China
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Bomb China
Last played on
Suicide BBC Session
Big in Japan
Suicide BBC Session
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suicide BBC Session
Last played on
Big in Japan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist