DCS
DCS Biography (Wikipedia)
DCS are a British Asian live Bhangra band formed in 1983. They are seen as one of the first bands of the UK Bhangra scene[citation needed] along with other bands such as Alaap, Apna Sangeet, Heera, Shava Shava led by Nirmal Kumar Nirmal and many more. As well as Bhangra, DCS also perform in Hindi and English.
DCS Tracks
Legends Boliyan
GV, GV, Premi, Heera, Balwinder Safri, Apna Sangeet & DCS
DCS Meets TDF
DCS
Tenu Kaul Ke
DCS
Daroo
Sukshinder Shinda
Hogaya Pyar
DCS
Tu Pateya
Hunterz
Kara Vajda
DCS
Daroo
DCS
Laban De Uthe
DCS
Tenu Kaul Ke [desi mix]
DCS
Dil Phirbhi Punjabi
DCS
Laiji Pyar Nishani
DCS
Kangna
DCS
O Jaan Meri Ya
DCS
Desi Chagrah
DSD Musik, DCS & Jaspinder Narula
Sadi Gal Hor Yah
PBN
Ik Gera
Bups Saggu
Nashe Diyan Bandh Bothle
DCS
