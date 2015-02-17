PalefaceFinnish hip hop artist. Born 21 April 1978
Paleface
1978-04-21
Paleface Biography (Wikipedia)
Karri Pekka Matias Miettinen (born April 21, 1978), better known by his stage name Paleface, is a Finnish hip hop musician.
Paleface Tracks
Day I Die (MarX & J-Breakz Remix)
Day I Die (MarX & J-Breakz Remix)
My All (Feat. Kyla & MC Neat)
My All (Feat. Kyla & MC Neat)
Over
Over
Where I Wanna Be (feat. Cece David)
Where I Wanna Be (feat. Cece David)
Over (Feat. Cece David)
Over (Feat. Cece David)
Over (Feat. Liace)
Over (Feat. Liace)
Mr DJ (Feat. Charlene Dance)
Mr DJ (Feat. Charlene Dance)
Selecta (Feat. MC Viper)
Selecta (Feat. MC Viper)
Where I Wanna Be (Feat. Liace)
Where I Wanna Be (Feat. Liace)
Leijonakypärät
Leijonakypärät
