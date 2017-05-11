Koit ToomeBorn 3 January 1979
Koit Toome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04ymwbh.jpg
1979-01-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fda08ff2-b09d-49c0-8e2c-4cd3b04061f4
Koit Toome Biography (Wikipedia)
Koit Toome (born 3 January 1979), is an Estonian singer and musical actor.
He has twice represented Estonia in the Eurovision Song Contest. In 1998 he finished 12th with the song "Mere lapsed". In 2017 he sang a duet with Laura Põldvere, entitled Verona.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Koit Toome Performances & Interviews
- Koit Toome and Laura (Estonia): Veronahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yfdml.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yfdml.jpg2017-03-29T16:36:21.000ZWritten by: Koit Toome and Laurahttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04xn2cy
Koit Toome and Laura (Estonia): Verona
Koit Toome Tracks
Sort by
Verona
Koit Toome
Verona
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052mrt8.jpglink
Verona
Last played on
Koit Toome Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist