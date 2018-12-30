Marvin HamlischBorn 2 June 1944. Died 6 August 2012
Marvin Hamlisch
1944-06-02
Marvin Hamlisch Biography (Wikipedia)
Marvin Frederick Hamlisch (June 2, 1944 – August 6, 2012) was an American composer and conductor. Hamlisch was one of only fifteen people to win Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. This collection of all four is referred to as an "EGOT". He is one of only two people (along with composer Richard Rodgers) to have won those four prizes and a Pulitzer Prize ("PEGOT").
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marvin Hamlisch Tracks
Maple Leaf Rag
Marvin Hamlisch
Maple Leaf Rag
Maple Leaf Rag
Solace (A Mexican serenade) - rag for piano
Scott Joplin
Solace (A Mexican serenade) - rag for piano
Solace (A Mexican serenade) - rag for piano
Bond 77 (James Bond Theme)
Marvin Hamlisch
Bond 77 (James Bond Theme)
Bond 77 (James Bond Theme)
The Entertainer
Marvin Hamlisch
The Entertainer
The Entertainer
Ride to Atlantis
Marvin Hamlisch
Ride to Atlantis
Ride to Atlantis
I Hope I Get It (A Chorus Line)
Marvin Hamlisch
I Hope I Get It (A Chorus Line)
I Hope I Get It (A Chorus Line)
One (A Chorus Line)
Marvin Hamlisch
One (A Chorus Line)
One (A Chorus Line)
I Love A Piano
Marvin Hamlisch
I Love A Piano
I Love A Piano
James Bond Suite 007
Barry
James Bond Suite 007
James Bond Suite 007
Bond '77
Marvin Hamlisch
Bond '77
Bond '77
A Chorus Line (1985) - At the Ballet
Marvin Hamlisch
A Chorus Line (1985) - At the Ballet
A Chorus Line (1985) - At the Ballet
Pineapple Rag
Marvin Hamlisch
Pineapple Rag
Pineapple Rag
The Sting (1973) - The Entertainer
Scott Joplin
The Sting (1973) - The Entertainer
The Sting (1973) - The Entertainer
Sophie's Choice (1982) - End Credits
Marvin Hamlisch
Sophie's Choice (1982) - End Credits
Sophie's Choice (1982) - End Credits
One
A Chorus Line Cast
One
One
What I Did For Love
Marvin Hamlisch/Edward Kleban, John Williams, Cleo Laine & John Dankworth
What I Did For Love
What I Did For Love
A Chorus Line: I hope I get it & What I did for Love
Marvin Hamlisch
A Chorus Line: I hope I get it & What I did for Love
A Chorus Line: I hope I get it & What I did for Love
Bond 77 from 'The Spy Who Loved Me'
Marvin Hamlisch
Bond 77 from 'The Spy Who Loved Me'
Bond 77 from 'The Spy Who Loved Me'
Hooker's Hooker
Marvin Hamlisch
Hooker's Hooker
Hooker's Hooker
End Credits
Marvin Hamlisch
End Credits
End Credits
The Spy Who Loved Me theme music
Marvin Hamlisch
The Spy Who Loved Me theme music
The Spy Who Loved Me theme music
A Chorus Line (Finale)
Marvin Hamlisch
A Chorus Line (Finale)
A Chorus Line (Finale)
One from A Chorus Line
Marvin Hamlisch
One from A Chorus Line
One from A Chorus Line
A CHORUS LINE: I Hope I Get It
Glee Cast
A CHORUS LINE: I Hope I Get It
A CHORUS LINE: I Hope I Get It
I Cannot Hear The City
Jack Noseworthy, Craig Carnelia & Marvin Hamlisch
I Cannot Hear The City
I Cannot Hear The City
Finale (A Chorus Line)
Marvin Hamlisch
Finale (A Chorus Line)
Finale (A Chorus Line)
Nobody Does It Better
Marvin Hamlisch
Nobody Does It Better
Nobody Does It Better
