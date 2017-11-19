The Band AKA were an American male vocal/instrumental group of session musicians based in Los Angeles, California who were active during the 1980s. The membership of The Band AKA was fluid throughout their existence and essentially they were creation of their producer and songwriter Jaeson James Jarrett.

"Grace", a track from their 1981 eponymous debut album entered the UK singles charts on 15 May 1982 after appearing for some weeks on a number of local dance and club charts. It reached a peak of number 41 in a five-week run on the chart. In its 12” single form “Grace” featured a memorable saxophone solo courtesy of Jimmy Carter and the same formula was used to record the follow up “Joy”. This song entered the chart on 5 March 1983, and reached number 24, remaining in the charts for 7 weeks.

The Band AKA released three albums before ceasing their activities in the late 80s.