We FiveFolk rock group from San Francisco, California. Formed 1964. Disbanded 1970
We Five
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fd9e2877-c8a2-4572-80c1-144fe5f39ba0
We Five Biography (Wikipedia)
We Five was a 1960s folk rock musical group based in San Francisco, California. Their best-known hit was their 1965 remake of Ian and Sylvia's "You Were on My Mind," which reached #1 on the Cashbox chart, #3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and #1 on the Adult Contemporary chart. The original group split after recording their second album in 1967, but a re-formed band produced three more albums between 1968 and 1977.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
We Five Tracks
Sort by
You Were On My Mind
We Five
You Were On My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Were On My Mind
Last played on
What's Going On
We Five
What's Going On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What's Going On
Last played on
Playlists featuring We Five
We Five Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist