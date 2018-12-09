The Shortwave SetFormed 2003
The Shortwave Set
2003
The Shortwave Set Biography (Wikipedia)
The Shortwave Set were a British alternative pop band whose debut album, The Debt Collection, was released in 2005 on Independiente Records. The band's music combines sample-based music with more traditional songwriting and instrumentation to create a sound the group have described as "Victorian Funk". The band's second album, Replica Sun Machine, was released on 12 May 2008 by Wall of Sound.
The Shortwave Set Tracks
No Social
The Shortwave Set
No Social
No Social
Glitches 'n' Bugs
The Shortwave Set
Glitches 'n' Bugs
Glitches 'n' Bugs
Yesterdays to Come
The Shortwave Set
Yesterdays to Come
Yesterdays to Come
House Of Lies
The Shortwave Set
House Of Lies
House Of Lies
Is It Any Wonder
The Shortwave Set
Is It Any Wonder
Is It Any Wonder
Harmonia - 6Music Session 06/05/2008
The Shortwave Set
Harmonia - 6Music Session 06/05/2008
Harmonia - 6Music Session 06/05/2008
Glitches N Bugs - 6Music Session 06/05/2008
The Shortwave Set
Glitches N Bugs - 6Music Session 06/05/2008
Glitches N Bugs - 6Music Session 06/05/2008
Yr Room
The Shortwave Set
Yr Room
Yr Room
Harmonia
The Shortwave Set
Harmonia
Harmonia
No Social - Hub Session 06/05/2008
The Shortwave Set
No Social - Hub Session 06/05/2008
No Social - Hub Session 06/05/2008
