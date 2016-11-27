Kevin McDermott is a Scottish singer–songwriter who, with his group The Kevin McDermott Orchestra (KMO), has released eight albums over the past thirty years.

He featured on British TV’s The Tube in 1984. He is described in ‘The List’ as being 'melodically joyous and lyrically delicious.' while his songs were described as 'Teenage Fanclub melody with Radiohead tension' by MTV. His critically acclaimed first album was released in 1986 and called 'Suffocation Blues'. His album Mother Nature's Kitchen was released in 1989. The majority of McDermott's output has been with his band, the Kevin McDermott Orchestra. They comprise McDermott himself (vocals, guitar), his brother Jim (drums), Stephen Greer (bass, vocals) and Marco Rossi (guitar, vocals).

McDermott also contributed a track (entitled "The Right to Reply") to the 1986 compilation cassette Honey at the Core, which also featured tracks by then up-and-coming Glasgow artists such as Wet Wet Wet and Deacon Blue.

He has collaborated with Del Amitri's Justin Currie.