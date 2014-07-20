David WiffenBorn 11 March 1942
David Wiffen
David Wiffen Biography (Wikipedia)
David Wiffen (born 11 March 1942) is a folk music Canadian singer-songwriter. Two of his songs, "Driving Wheel" and "More Often Than Not", have become cover standards.
Driving Wheel
One Step
