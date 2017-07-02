Immediate All StarsFormed 1962. Disbanded 1965
Immediate All Stars
1962
Immediate All Stars Biography (Wikipedia)
The All-Stars (originally known as the Cyril Davies (R&B) All-Stars) were a short-lived English blues combo active in the early-mid 1960s that later evolved into a studio supergroup. Their later recordings are often credited less ambiguously to the Immediate All-Stars due to their strong ties to Immediate Records.
Immediate All Stars Tracks
Chicago calling
Immediate All Stars
Chicago calling
Chicago calling
Last played on
Country Line Special
Immediate All Stars
Country Line Special
Country Line Special
Last played on
