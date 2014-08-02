King Kong, a rock band from Louisville, Kentucky, formed in early 1989 by Ethan Buckler, the original bassist in the band Slint. The band's first single, "Movie Star", features the entire Slint line-up, sometimes swapping instruments.

King Kong's core line-up for many years was the trio of Buckler on guitar and vocals, Willie McClean (bass), and Ray Rizzo (drums). Over the course of its existence King Kong has been joined by Todd Hildreth (keys), Suki Anderson (additional vocals), Amy Greenwood (additional vocals), Andy Hurt (percussion), and Dave Pajo (drums). There are many others too numerous to list, e.g., Rich Schuler (drums), Brian Hubbard (bass).

Their sound is a blend of rock n' roll, funk, and a lot of other elements found in music topped off by often humorous and indifferent lyrics.

After a four-year hiatus King Kong returned with "The Big Bang", another in a long line of concept albums. This one was concerned with space travel although an underlying theme of sexual intercourse could be deduced.