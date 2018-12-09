Gorgeous Bully
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fd93b336-a4d5-4fe1-a3b8-bf4f1ce99c4d
Gorgeous Bully Tracks
Sort by
Dumb Ideals
Gorgeous Bully
Dumb Ideals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dumb Ideals
Last played on
I'll Be True
Gorgeous Bully
I'll Be True
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Be True
Last played on
Patience
Gorgeous Bully
Patience
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Patience
Last played on
Watching the World End
Gorgeous Bully
Watching the World End
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Watching the World End
Last played on
I Think
Gorgeous Bully
I Think
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Think
Last played on
Gorgeous Bully Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist