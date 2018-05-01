Julie MillerUS country artist. Married to Buddy Miller. Born 12 July 1956
Julie Miller
1956-07-12
Julie Miller Biography (Wikipedia)
Julie Anne Miller (born Julie Griffin, July 12, 1956) is a songwriter, singer, and recording artist currently living in Nashville, Tennessee. She married Buddy Miller in 1981. They sing and play on each other's solo projects and have recorded two duet albums.
Julie Miller Tracks
Chalk (feat. Patty Griffin)
Buddy Miller & Julie Miller
Chalk (feat. Patty Griffin)
Chalk (feat. Patty Griffin)
Performer
Broken Things
Julie Miller
Broken Things
Broken Things
By Way of Sorrow
Julie Miller
By Way of Sorrow
By Way of Sorrow
Love Snuck Up
Buddy Miller
Love Snuck Up
Love Snuck Up
Give Me An Ocean
Julie Miller
Give Me An Ocean
Give Me An Ocean
Coming Home To Me (feat. Julie Miller)
Patty Griffin
Coming Home To Me (feat. Julie Miller)
Coming Home To Me (feat. Julie Miller)
Chalk
Buddy & Julie Miller
Chalk
Chalk
Gasoline and Matches
Buddy & Julie Miller
Gasoline and Matches
Gasoline and Matches
All My Tears
Emmylou Harris
All My Tears
All My Tears
keep your distance
buddy miller & Julie Miller
keep your distance
keep your distance
Performer
Jesus In Your Eyes
Julie Miller
Jesus In Your Eyes
I Still Cry
Julie Miller
I Still Cry
I Still Cry
When You Come Home
Julie Miller
When You Come Home
God's Wing'ed Horse (feat. Julie Miller)
Buddy Miller
God's Wing'ed Horse (feat. Julie Miller)
God's Wing'ed Horse (feat. Julie Miller)
Long Time
Buddy & Julie Miller
Long Time
Long Time
The Devil is an Angel
Julie Miller
The Devil is an Angel
Letters to Emily
Julie Miller
Letters to Emily
Letters to Emily
