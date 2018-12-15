Skeeter DavisBorn 30 December 1931. Died 19 September 2004
Skeeter Davis
1931-12-30
Skeeter Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Skeeter Davis (born Mary Frances Penick; December 30, 1931 – September 19, 2004) was an American country music singer who sang crossover pop music songs including 1962's "The End of the World". She started out as part of the Davis Sisters as a teenager in the late 1940s, eventually landing on RCA Victor. In the late 1950s, she became a solo star.
One of the first women to achieve major stardom in the country music field as a solo vocalist, she was an acknowledged influence on Tammy Wynette and Dolly Parton and was hailed as an "extraordinary country/pop singer" by The New York Times music critic Robert Palmer.
Skeeter Davis Tracks
The End Of The World
Skeeter Davis
The End Of The World
The End Of The World
Bus Fair To Kentucky
Skeeter Davis
Bus Fair To Kentucky
Bus Fair To Kentucky
He'll Have to Stay
Skeeter Davis
He'll Have to Stay
He'll Have to Stay
The End Of The World
Sylvia Dee, Arthur Kent & Skeeter Davis
The End Of The World
The End Of The World
Composer
Gonna Get Along Without You
Skeeter Davis
Gonna Get Along Without You
Gonna Get Along Without You
Silver Threads and Folden Needles
Skeeter Davis
Silver Threads and Folden Needles
Silver Threads and Folden Needles
There's Always One (Who Loves You A Lot)
Skeeter Davis
There's Always One (Who Loves You A Lot)
There's Always One (Who Loves You A Lot)
Somebody Loves You
Skeeter Davis
Somebody Loves You
Somebody Loves You
I'm Falling too
Skeeter Davis
I'm Falling too
I'm Falling too
Let Me Get Close To You
Skeeter Davis
Let Me Get Close To You
Let Me Get Close To You
Wishful Thinking
Skeeter Davis
Wishful Thinking
Wishful Thinking
The Little Music Box
Skeeter Davis
The Little Music Box
The Little Music Box
My Last Date (With You)
Skeeter Davis
My Last Date (With You)
My Last Date (With You)
I Can't Stay Mad At You
Skeeter Davis
I Can't Stay Mad At You
I Can't Stay Mad At You
