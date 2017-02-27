Herb PedersenBorn 27 April 1944
Herb Pedersen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-04-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fd8c4a35-7e0f-4561-8434-f8595afe2252
Herb Pedersen Biography (Wikipedia)
Herbert Joseph "Herb" Pedersen (born April 27, 1944 in Berkeley, California) is an American musician, guitarist, banjo player, and singer-songwriter who has played a variety of musical styles over the past forty years including country, bluegrass, progressive bluegrass, folk, folk rock, country rock, and has worked with numerous musicians in many different bands.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Herb Pedersen Tracks
Sort by
Baby Had a Banjo
Herb Pedersen
Baby Had a Banjo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Had a Banjo
Last played on
Baby Had A banjo
Herb Pedersen
Baby Had A banjo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Had A banjo
Last played on
Herb Pedersen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist