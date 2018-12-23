The Lemon PipersFormed 1966. Disbanded 1969
1966
The Lemon Pipers were a 1960s psychedelic pop band from Oxford, Ohio, known chiefly for their song "Green Tambourine", which reached No. 1 in the United States in 1968. The song has been credited as being the first bubblegum pop chart-topper.
The Lemon Pipers comprised drummer William E. Albaugh (1948–1999), guitarist Bill Bartlett (born 1946, South Harrow, Middlesex, England), vocalist Dale "Ivan" Browne (born 1947), keyboardist Robert G. "Reg" Nave (born 1945), and bassist Steve Walmsley (born 1948, [[Wellington, New Zealand]) who replaced the original bass guitarist Bob "Dude" Dudek.
