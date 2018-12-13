Kevin MartinUK dubstep/illbient producer/musician
Kevin Martin
Kevin Martin Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Martin is a musician, record producer and journalist, often known under his recording alias The Bug from England, UK. Martin moved from Weymouth to London around 1990 and is now currently based in Berlin, Germany. He has been active for over two decades, in the genres of dub, jazzcore, industrial hip hop, dancehall, and dubstep.
His projects include GOD, Techno Animal, Ice, Curse of the Golden Vampire, Pressure, and most recently, King Midas Sound (with Roger Robinson and Kiki Hitomi) and The Bug vs Earth.
Between Worlds
Hats Noit & Kevin Martin
Between Worlds
Between Worlds
Performer
Hatis Noit and Kevin Richard Martin session package
Hatis Noit
Hatis Noit and Kevin Richard Martin session package
Hatis Noit and Kevin Richard Martin session package
Different Language
Hatis Noit
Different Language
Different Language
