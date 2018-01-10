Herman Severin LøvenskioldNorwegian composer. Born 30 July 1815. Died 5 December 1870
Herman Severin Løvenskiold
1815-07-30
Biography (Wikipedia)
Baron Herman Severin Løvenskiold (30 July 1815 – 5 December 1870) was a Norwegian composer, most noted for his score for August Bournonville's 1836 version of the ballet La Sylphide for the Royal Danish Ballet in Copenhagen.
Tracks
Sylph Scene (La sylphide)
Herman Severin Løvenskiold
Sylph Scene (La sylphide)
Sylph Scene (La sylphide)
Last played on
Overture (La Sylphide)
Herman Severin Løvenskiold
Overture (La Sylphide)
Overture (La Sylphide)
Conductor
Last played on
La Sylphide: Pas de Deux - Reel
Herman Severin Løvenskiold
La Sylphide: Pas de Deux - Reel
La Sylphide: Pas de Deux - Reel
Last played on
La Sylphide - Overture
Herman Severin Løvenskiold
La Sylphide - Overture
La Sylphide - Overture
Last played on
La Sylphide - Arrival of the Guests - Pas d'ecossaise
Herman Severin Løvenskiold
La Sylphide - Arrival of the Guests - Pas d'ecossaise
La Sylphide (Overture to The Arrival of the Guests)
Herman Severin Løvenskiold
La Sylphide (Overture to The Arrival of the Guests)
