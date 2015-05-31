James Cameron Davidson OBE (born 13 December 1953) is an English comedian and presenter. His highest profile roles came on television when he hosted Big Break and The Generation Game. He is also a stand-up comedian and writer, developing adult pantomime shows such as Boobs in the Wood and Sinderella, both of which have played to sell-out audiences.

Davidson has become known for his use of controversial jokes about women, ethnic minorities, gay people and disabled people, although he denies accusations that he is prejudiced against these groups.