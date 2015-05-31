Jim DavidsonBorn 13 December 1953
Jim Davidson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-12-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fd81f4dd-a98b-414c-9784-58ea2d459747
Jim Davidson Biography (Wikipedia)
James Cameron Davidson OBE (born 13 December 1953) is an English comedian and presenter. His highest profile roles came on television when he hosted Big Break and The Generation Game. He is also a stand-up comedian and writer, developing adult pantomime shows such as Boobs in the Wood and Sinderella, both of which have played to sell-out audiences.
Davidson has become known for his use of controversial jokes about women, ethnic minorities, gay people and disabled people, although he denies accusations that he is prejudiced against these groups.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jim Davidson Tracks
Sort by
Home From the Sea
Jim Davidson
Home From the Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home From the Sea
Last played on
Jim Davidson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist