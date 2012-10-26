Clive PalmerBorn 13 May 1943. Died 23 November 2014
1943-05-13
Clive Harold Palmer (14 May 1943 – 23 November 2014) was a British folk musician and banjoist, best known as a founding member of the Incredible String Band.
