Al Bano and Romina Power are an Italian pop music duo formed in 1975 by then-married couple Albano Carrisi and Romina Power. They were highly successful in Italy and mainland Europe throughout the 1980s and the early 1990s. Their best known international hits include "Felicità", "Sharazan", "Tu, soltanto tu (Mi hai fatto innamorare)", "Ci sarà", "Sempre sempre", and "Libertà!". The duo primarily recorded in Italian but have also released a great number of records in Spanish and French. They participated twice in Eurovision Song Contest to a moderate success and performed five times at Sanremo Music Festival, winning in 1984 with the song "Ci sarà". The couple also shot seven films, based on their songs, between 1967 and 1984. The two separated and divorced in 1999, but reunited professionally in 2013.