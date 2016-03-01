The UncludedAesop Rock & Kimya Dawson. Formed 2010
The Uncluded was an American indie folk rap group, formed by rapper Aesop Rock and singer-songwriter Kimya Dawson. In 2013, they released an album titled Hokey Fright, through Rhymesayers Entertainment.
On February 11, 2013, The Uncluded released their first music video on YouTube. The single is titled "Earthquake". Their debut album Hokey Fright was released on May 7, 2013. The video for their third single "Delicate Cycle" has a cameo of Lil Bub.
The band toured together in Spring 2014 and performed a piece as part of Bedstock in 2016. They have not released any material since Hokey Fright and in May 2018, Kimya tweeted "Aesop Rock is not my friend."
