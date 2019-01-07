Stephen HoughPianist. Born 22 November 1961
Stephen Hough
1961-11-22
Stephen Hough Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Andrew Gill Hough, CBE (born 22 November 1961) is a British-born classical pianist, composer and writer. He became an Australian citizen in 2005 and thus has dual nationality (his father was born in Australia in 1926).
Stephen Hough Performances & Interviews
- "You Can Do Anything You Want To Do"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054hq5h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054hq5h.jpg2017-05-28T16:00:00.000ZPianist Stephen Hough on going from struggling at school to being named one of twenty living polymaths.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p054mkkr
"You Can Do Anything You Want To Do"
Stephen Hough Tracks
Nocturne in E major, Op 62 No 2
Frédéric Chopin
Nocturne in E major, Op 62 No 2
Nocturne in E major, Op 62 No 2
Estampes (Pagodes)
Claude Debussy
Estampes (Pagodes)
Estampes (Pagodes)
Piano Sonata in C sharp minor, Op.27 No.2 'Moonlight'
Ludwig van Beethoven
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Sonata in C sharp minor, Op.27 No.2 'Moonlight'
Piano Sonata in C sharp minor, Op.27 No.2 'Moonlight'
Musical Jewellry Box
Stephen Hough
Musical Jewellry Box
Musical Jewellry Box
Invitation To The Dance
Carl Maria von Weber
Invitation To The Dance
Invitation To The Dance
Rondo in G minor, Op.94
Antonín Dvořák
Rondo in G minor, Op.94
Rondo in G minor, Op.94
Cello Sonata No 2 in D major, Op 58 (2nd mvt)
Felix Mendelssohn
Felix Mendelssohn
Cello Sonata No 2 in D major, Op 58 (2nd mvt)
Cello Sonata No 2 in D major, Op 58 (2nd mvt)
Waltz in E flat major, Op 18, 'Grande valse brillante'
Frédéric Chopin
Frédéric Chopin
Waltz in E flat major, Op 18, 'Grande valse brillante'
Waltz in E flat major, Op 18, 'Grande valse brillante'
Valse-Caprice in A flat major, Op 76
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Valse-Caprice in A flat major, Op 76
Valse-Caprice in A flat major, Op 76
BIRD SONG AT EVENTIDE
Stephen Hough
BIRD SONG AT EVENTIDE
BIRD SONG AT EVENTIDE
Piano Concerto no. 2 in D minor Op.40: 3rd mvt Finale (Presto scherzando)
Felix Mendelssohn
Felix Mendelssohn
Piano Concerto no. 2 in D minor Op.40: 3rd mvt Finale (Presto scherzando)
Piano Concerto no. 2 in D minor Op.40: 3rd mvt Finale (Presto scherzando)
Jardins sous la pluie (Estampes, No 3)
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
Jardins sous la pluie (Estampes, No 3)
Jardins sous la pluie (Estampes, No 3)
Berceuse in D flat major, Op 57
Frédéric Chopin
Berceuse in D flat major, Op 57
Berceuse in D flat major, Op 57
Piano Concerto No 3 in E flat major, Op 75
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Piano Concerto No 3 in E flat major, Op 75
Piano Concerto No 3 in E flat major, Op 75
Barcarolle in F sharp major, Op 60
Frédéric Chopin
Frédéric Chopin
Barcarolle in F sharp major, Op 60
Barcarolle in F sharp major, Op 60
Cello Sonata No 2 in D major, Op 58 (1st mvt)
Felix Mendelssohn
Felix Mendelssohn
Cello Sonata No 2 in D major, Op 58 (1st mvt)
Cello Sonata No 2 in D major, Op 58 (1st mvt)
Capriccio brillante in B minor, Op 22
Felix Mendelssohn
Felix Mendelssohn
Capriccio brillante in B minor, Op 22
Capriccio brillante in B minor, Op 22
Clair de lune (Suite bergamasque)
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
Clair de lune (Suite bergamasque)
Clair de lune (Suite bergamasque)
Étincelles, Op 36 No 6
Moritz Moszkowski
Étincelles, Op 36 No 6
Étincelles, Op 36 No 6
Sylphe (Lyric pieces, Bk.7)
Edvard Grieg
Edvard Grieg
Sylphe (Lyric pieces, Bk.7)
Sylphe (Lyric pieces, Bk.7)
Humoresques de Concert Op 14. No 1: Menuet Celebre.
Ignacy Jan Paderewski
Ignacy Jan Paderewski
Humoresques de Concert Op 14. No 1: Menuet Celebre.
Humoresques de Concert Op 14. No 1: Menuet Celebre.
Hexentanz (2 Phantasiestucke, op. 17)
Edward MacDowell
Edward MacDowell
Hexentanz (2 Phantasiestucke, op. 17)
Hexentanz (2 Phantasiestucke, op. 17)
A brown bird singing
Haydn Wood
A brown bird singing
A brown bird singing
O dry those tears
Teresa del Riego
O dry those tears
O dry those tears
Three Serious Dances, Op 51 (No 2)
York Bowen
York Bowen
Three Serious Dances, Op 51 (No 2)
Three Serious Dances, Op 51 (No 2)
Alborada del gracioso (Miroirs)
Maurice Ravel
Maurice Ravel
Alborada del gracioso (Miroirs)
Alborada del gracioso (Miroirs)
'Notturno' from Lyric pieces, Op.54
Edvard Grieg
Edvard Grieg
'Notturno' from Lyric pieces, Op.54
'Notturno' from Lyric pieces, Op.54
Concerto no. 5 in E flat major Op.73 'Emperor'
Ludwig van Beethoven
Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto no. 5 in E flat major Op.73 'Emperor'
Concerto no. 5 in E flat major Op.73 'Emperor'
Piano Concerto No 2 in B flat major, Op 83 (4th mvt)
Johannes Brahms
Johannes Brahms
Piano Concerto No 2 in B flat major, Op 83 (4th mvt)
Piano Concerto No 2 in B flat major, Op 83 (4th mvt)
Trio in A minor for clarinet, cello and piano, Op 40 (2nd mvt)
Carl Frühling
Carl Frühling
Trio in A minor for clarinet, cello and piano, Op 40 (2nd mvt)
Trio in A minor for clarinet, cello and piano, Op 40 (2nd mvt)
Song To The Seals
Granville Bantock
Song To The Seals
Song To The Seals
Hexentanz, Op 17 No 2
Edward MacDowell
Hexentanz, Op 17 No 2
Hexentanz, Op 17 No 2
Quintet in E flat major, K 452 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quintet in E flat major, K 452 (3rd mvt)
Quintet in E flat major, K 452 (3rd mvt)
Piano Concerto No 1 in B flat minor, Op 23 (2nd mvt)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Piano Concerto No 1 in B flat minor, Op 23 (2nd mvt)
Piano Concerto No 1 in B flat minor, Op 23 (2nd mvt)
6 Study-Variations, Op 56 (no.2)
Kenneth Leighton
6 Study-Variations, Op 56 (no.2)
6 Study-Variations, Op 56 (no.2)
Automne, Op 35 No 2
Cécile Louise Chaminade
Automne, Op 35 No 2
Automne, Op 35 No 2
Keyboard Sonata No 90 in F sharp minor
Padre Antonio Soler
Keyboard Sonata No 90 in F sharp minor
Keyboard Sonata No 90 in F sharp minor
Spanish Serenade
Xaver Scharwenka
Spanish Serenade
Spanish Serenade
Valse-caprice in A flat major, Op 76, 'Wedding Cake'
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Valse-caprice in A flat major, Op 76, 'Wedding Cake'
Valse-caprice in A flat major, Op 76, 'Wedding Cake'
Improvisation No. 8 in A minor
Francis Poulenc
Improvisation No. 8 in A minor
Improvisation No. 8 in A minor
Africa Fantasie, Op 89
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Africa Fantasie, Op 89
Africa Fantasie, Op 89
Waltz in A flat major, Op 34 No 1
Frédéric Chopin
Frédéric Chopin
Waltz in A flat major, Op 34 No 1
Waltz in A flat major, Op 34 No 1
Piano Concerto No 1, 1st movement
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Piano Concerto No 1, 1st movement
Piano Concerto No 1, 1st movement
Adagio and Rondo in C minor, K 617
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Adagio and Rondo in C minor, K 617
Adagio and Rondo in C minor, K 617
Piano Sonata '1.X.1905, From the street'
Leos Janáček
Leos Janáček
Piano Sonata '1.X.1905, From the street'
Piano Sonata '1.X.1905, From the street'
Kinderszenen, Op. 15 no. 7: Träumerei
Robert Schumann
Robert Schumann
Kinderszenen, Op. 15 no. 7: Träumerei
Kinderszenen, Op. 15 no. 7: Träumerei
Upcoming BBC Events
St David's Hall 2018-19: Stephen Hough plays Beethoven
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2019-01-18T18:02:14
18
Jan
2019
St David's Hall 2018-19: Stephen Hough plays Beethoven
St David's Hall, CardiffBook tickets
Brangwyn Hall 2018-19: Stephen Hough plays Beethoven
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
2019-01-19T18:02:14
19
Jan
2019
Brangwyn Hall 2018-19: Stephen Hough plays Beethoven
Brangwyn Hall, SwanseaBook tickets
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Afternoon Performance: Stephen Hough Plays Liszt
Glasgow City Halls
31 Jan 2019
Glasgow City Halls
2019-01-31T18:02:14
31
Jan
2019
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Afternoon Performance: Stephen Hough Plays Liszt
Glasgow City HallsBook tickets
Upcoming Events
10
Apr
2019
Stephen Hough, London Philharmonic Orchestra
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
19
Jun
2019
Stephen Hough, City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and Edward Gardner
Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK
20
Jun
2019
Stephen Hough, City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and Edward Gardner
Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK
Past BBC Events
Brangwyn Hall 2017-18: Brahms 1
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
2018-03-09T18:02:14
9
Mar
2018
Brangwyn Hall 2017-18: Brahms 1
19:30
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
BBC NOW On the Road 2017-18: Brahms 1
Cheltenham Town Hall
2018-03-08T18:02:14
8
Mar
2018
BBC NOW On the Road 2017-18: Brahms 1
Cheltenham Town Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 20: Stephen Hough plays Brahms
Royal Albert Hall
2017-07-29T18:02:14
29
Jul
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 20: Stephen Hough plays Brahms
Royal Albert Hall
Vaughan Williams, Rachmaninov & Elgar: Teatro Arriaga, Bilbao
Teatro Arriaga-Bilbao
2017-05-16T18:02:14
16
May
2017
Vaughan Williams, Rachmaninov & Elgar: Teatro Arriaga, Bilbao
Teatro Arriaga-Bilbao
Vaughan Williams, Rachmaninov & Elgar : Auditorio Palacio Congresos, Zaragoza
Auditorio del Palacio de Congresos de Zaragoza, SPAIN
2017-05-15T18:02:14
15
May
2017
Vaughan Williams, Rachmaninov & Elgar : Auditorio Palacio Congresos, Zaragoza
20:00
Auditorio del Palacio de Congresos de Zaragoza, SPAIN
