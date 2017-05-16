Duane Pitre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fd7df448-a2b1-4f57-ab11-8d5b20352cc2
Duane Pitre Tracks
Sort by
Comprovisation For Justly Tuned Ukelin No.1
Duane Pitre
Comprovisation For Justly Tuned Ukelin No.1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Comprovisation For Justly Tuned Ukelin No.1
Last played on
Bayou Electric
Duane Pitre
Bayou Electric
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bayou Electric
Last played on
Duane Pitre Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist