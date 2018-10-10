Hugh McCrackenBorn 31 March 1942. Died 28 March 2013
Hugh McCracken
1942-03-31
Hugh Carmine McCracken (March 31, 1942 – March 28, 2013) was an American rock guitarist and session musician based in New York City, primarily known for his performance on guitar and also as a harmonica player. McCracken was additionally an arranger and producer.
The Nightfly
Larry Carlton
The Nightfly
The Nightfly
Scenes From an Italian Restaurant
Steve Burgh
Scenes From an Italian Restaurant
Scenes From an Italian Restaurant
