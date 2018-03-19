The Making Of... Bad Fit

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0417sj5.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0417sj5.jpg

2016-07-12T12:45:00.000Z

Self-proclaimed 'baddest band in Belfast' talk us through the Making Of their new track.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0417sjn