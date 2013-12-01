Dennis DayBorn 21 May 1916. Died 22 June 1988
Dennis Day
1916-05-21
Dennis Day Biography (Wikipedia)
Dennis Day (born Owen Patrick Eugene McNulty; May 21, 1916 – June 22, 1988) was an American singer, radio, television and film personality and comedian of Irish descent.
Dennis Day Tracks
Mona Lisa
A pretty girl is like a melody
