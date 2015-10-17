Pamela Fleming (born 10 October 1957) is an American musician who composes and plays trumpet and flugelhorn. Born in New York City, her family moved to the suburb of New City, New York when she was a child. She grew up in New City and graduated from Clarkstown High School North before attending the Eastman School of Music. She graduated from Eastman in 1979 with a BM degree in music performance.

Shortly after graduating, she formed Third Wind with Paula Kimper, another Eastman alumna. She also joined the ensemble Anomy, playing trumpet, synthesizer, and spoken word. In 1985, she started an all-female reggae band, Steppin' Razor, with Jenny Hill and Nilda Richards. Steppin' Razor toured globally with Burning Spear. In 1991, she started her own group, Fearless Dreamer. She also played with Natalie Merchant at the 1998 Lilith Fair.

Fleming is a current member of blues/folk/world fusion/jazz group Hazmat Modine, playing trumpet on their second studio album, Cicada. She also plays with Metropolitan Klezmer and their all-female side project, Isle of Klezbos. With Metropolitan Klezmer, she also plays a shofar made from a kudu horn. Since 2006, she has played with the Black Rock Coalition orchestra. She also played trumpet in the second incarnation of Isis, an all-female horn band first founded in 1972.