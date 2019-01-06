Tom RobinsonBritish singer-songwriter, bassist and radio presenter. Born 1 June 1950
Tom Robinson
1950-06-01
Tom Robinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Giles "Tom" Robinson (born 1 June 1950) is a British singer-songwriter, bassist, radio presenter and long-time LGBT rights activist, best known for the hits "Glad to Be Gay", "2-4-6-8 Motorway", and "Don't Take No for an Answer", with his Tom Robinson Band. He later peaked at No. 6 in the UK Singles Chart with his solo single "War Baby".
Tom Robinson Performances & Interviews
- Mary Beard on emperor rock stars, new books and Pompeii with Pink Floydhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06g16ws.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06g16ws.jpg2018-07-29T19:21:00.000ZThe professor discusses her favourite music, her new book and much more with Tom Robinson on Now Playing.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06g167y
Mary Beard on emperor rock stars, new books and Pompeii with Pink Floyd
- Tom Robinson speaks to Jon Hillcock about the restorative power of musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hzlmd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hzlmd.jpg2018-05-17T09:27:00.000ZJon Hillcock popped in to talk with Tom about his new podcast A Way From Home.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p067f8d1
Tom Robinson speaks to Jon Hillcock about the restorative power of music
- Vive La Resistance! Manic Street Preachers’ James Dean Bradfield on their new album, “big songs” and morehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jwntq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jwntq.jpg2018-04-10T09:24:00.000ZManics frontman James Dean Bradfield speaks to Tom Robinsonhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p063v63c
Vive La Resistance! Manic Street Preachers’ James Dean Bradfield on their new album, “big songs” and more
- Adam Green: From the Big Apple to The Moldy Peacheshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05xxs7x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05xxs7x.jpg2018-02-12T15:01:00.000ZThe singer-songwriter on why music is "the currency" of New York, plus new material planshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05xxqnb
Adam Green: From the Big Apple to The Moldy Peaches
- The Fall's Mark E Smith: the constant collaboratorhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02klcqv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02klcqv.jpg2018-02-05T17:28:00.000ZThe Quietus' Luke Turner discusses the music, work and legacy of the late Fall frontman.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05x5vv8
The Fall's Mark E Smith: the constant collaborator
- The Futureheads' Barry Hyde on covering Kate Bushhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02cdbgc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02cdbgc.jpg2018-01-22T12:57:00.000ZHow the band's version of Hounds Of Love came about... and what Kate Bush thought of it.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05vq33y
The Futureheads' Barry Hyde on covering Kate Bush
- Raphael Doyle and Tom Robinson on their long friendship: "Through thick and thin, some of it thicker and some of it thinner!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04s8zqn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04s8zqn.jpg2017-02-08T16:30:00.000ZFolk music legend Raphael Doyle talks to Steve about his new album 'Never Closer'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04s8zsh
Raphael Doyle and Tom Robinson on their long friendship: "Through thick and thin, some of it thicker and some of it thinner!"
- The Live Radiohead Listening Partyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04g9w27.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04g9w27.jpg2016-12-07T08:00:00.000ZRadiohead's brand new album 'A Moon Shaped Pool' played live on 6 Music as it's released.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04g9w2w
The Live Radiohead Listening Party
- Tom Robinson at the 6 Music Fringe Festivalhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01tbmd6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01tbmd6.jpg2014-03-05T17:32:00.000ZTom Robinson with a funny story about meeting Eddie Grant.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01tbl1n
Tom Robinson at the 6 Music Fringe Festival
- Tom Robinson sings live!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ff25f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ff25f.jpg2013-08-19T10:03:00.000ZBroadcaster and Musician Tom Robinson performs “Glad To Be Gay” live in the studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01ff25w
Tom Robinson sings live!
- Tom Robinson in conversation with Johnnie Walkerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01c85bb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01c85bb.jpg2013-07-03T12:38:00.000ZTom Robinson speaks to Johnnie Walker about the Tom Robinson band.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01c85dt
Tom Robinson in conversation with Johnnie Walker
Tom Robinson Tracks
Past BBC Events
Tom Robinson Links
