Rosemary Joshua (born October 16, 1964) is a Welsh soprano, particularly known for her performances in Handel's operas.

Joshua was born in Cardiff and studied at the Royal College of Music. After completing her studies there, she made her debut at the Aix-en-Provence Festival as Angelica in Handel's Orlando. Other early operatic appearances were Zerlina in Don Giovanni with Scottish Opera, and both Susanna in Le nozze di Figaro , Sophie in Der Rosenkavalier , norina in Don Pasquale for English National Opera. She has gone on to sing major soprano roles in many of the world's leading opera houses and festivals, including Adèle in Die Fledermaus at the Metropolitan Opera, New York; the title role in The Cunning Little Vixen and Titania Midsummer nights dream at La Scala, Milan and De Nederlandse Opera in Amsterdam; Anne Trulove in The Rake's Progress at the Glyndebourne Festival and Zerlina , Anne Truelove, Angelica , Orlando, Despina at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden.

She has appeared in concert across Europe and the USA And has collaborated with many leading conductors including Sir Roger Norrington, Sir Charles Mackerras, Sir Mark Elder, Sir Simon Rattle, Sir Antonio Pappano, Vladimir Jurowski, Gustavo Dudamel, Sir Colin Davies, Marc Albrecht, René Jacobs, William Christie and Marc Minkowski in leading concert halls including The London BBC Proms Royal Albert hall, Tchaikovski hall in Moscow, Concertgebouw, Carnegie hall Wigmore hall and Musikverein and Mozarteum, Vienna Her many recordings include Handel’s "Partenope", Esther, Semele, Romilda (Serse), Emilia ("Flavio"), Michal ("Saul") and Angelica ("Orlando"); as well as Venus and Adonis, Blow, Belinda in Dido and Aeneas and Mahler’s Symphony No. 4, Manfred Tojahns Orest and a solo recording of Purcell’s Harmonia Sacra. She has also released two duo recitals with Sarah Connolly of Handel Duets and a Purcell duets live from the Wigmore hall. Rosemary Joshua has been appointed as the Artistic...