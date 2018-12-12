Tony McManus
1965
Tony McManus Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony McManus (born 1965) is a guitarist from Paisley, Scotland who plays finger-style acoustic guitar arrangements of tunes from Celtic music, classical music, and other genres.
Tony McManus Tracks
Bidh Clann Ulaidh
Alasdair Fraser
Bidh Clann Ulaidh
Bidh Clann Ulaidh
The Sweetness Of Mary / The Piper's Bonnet
Tony McManus
The Sweetness Of Mary / The Piper's Bonnet
Sweetness of Mary / Devil in the Kitchen / Willie Davie / The Sound of Mull / High Road to Linton (feat. Tony McManus)
Alasdair Fraser
Sweetness of Mary / Devil in the Kitchen / Willie Davie / The Sound of Mull / High Road to Linton (feat. Tony McManus)
Annan Waters
Tony McManus
Annan Waters
Annan Waters
The Snowy Path / The Harper's Chair
Tony McManus
The Snowy Path / The Harper's Chair
The Snowy Path / The Harper's Chair
BONNIE MULLIGAN
Beppe Gambetta
BONNIE MULLIGAN
BONNIE MULLIGAN
The Maid Behind (McGlinchey's) Bar / Frankie Gavin's
Tony McManus
The Maid Behind (McGlinchey's) Bar / Frankie Gavin's
Inveran; The Devil in the Kitchen; Locheil's Away to France
Tony McManus
Inveran; The Devil in the Kitchen; Locheil's Away to France
Sleeping Tune
Beppe Gambetta
Sleeping Tune
Sleeping Tune
Coast River
Tony McManus
Coast River
Coast River
The Sweetness Of Mary / Devil In The Kitchen / Willie Davie....
Alasdair Fraser
The Sweetness Of Mary / Devil In The Kitchen / Willie Davie....
The Sweetness Of Mary / Devil In The Kitchen / Willie Davie....
Sport
Beppe Gambetta
Sport
Sport
The King of the Pipers
Tony McManus
The King of the Pipers
The King of the Pipers
Lady Ann Montgomery/ Eilish Brogan & Paddy Fahey's Reel
Tony McManus
Lady Ann Montgomery/ Eilish Brogan & Paddy Fahey's Reel
Out On The Ocean / The Lark's March / Sport
Beppe Gambetta
Out On The Ocean / The Lark's March / Sport
Out On The Ocean / The Lark's March / Sport
Auld Reek's Roses
Tony McManus
Auld Reek's Roses
Auld Reek's Roses
Lady Ann Montgomery's Reel / Eilish Brogan / Paddy Fahey's
Tony McManus
Lady Ann Montgomery's Reel / Eilish Brogan / Paddy Fahey's
La Bergamasca
Beppe Gambetta
La Bergamasca
La Bergamasca
What a Wonderful World, Charlie Hunter's, The Humours of Tulla
Tony McManus
What a Wonderful World, Charlie Hunter's, The Humours of Tulla
Flanagan Brothers Jig, The / Dermot Byrnes / Miss Sarah McFadyen
Tony McManus
Flanagan Brothers Jig, The / Dermot Byrnes / Miss Sarah McFadyen
