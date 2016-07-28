Sally Beamish
1956-08-26
Sally Beamish Biography (Wikipedia)
Sally Beamish (born 26 August 1956) is a British composer and violist. Her works include chamber, vocal, choral and orchestral music. She has also worked in the field of music theatre, film and television, as well as composing for children and for her local community.
Sally Beamish Performances & Interviews
Cauldron of the Speckled Seas - A New Piano Concerto by Sally Beamish
2016-11-21
Cauldron of the Speckled Seas - A New Piano Concerto by Sally Beamish
Sally Beamish remembers the late Sir Neville Marriner
Composer Sally Beamish talks about Sir Neville Marriner, who died on 2 October 2016.
2016-10-04
Sally Beamish remembers the late Sir Neville Marriner
Modern Muses 13: Sally Beamish, Chris Stout and Catriona McKay
Sally Beamish, fiddler Chris Stout and harpist Catriona McKay discuss 'Seavaigers'.
2016-03-04
Modern Muses 13: Sally Beamish, Chris Stout and Catriona McKay
Proms Composer: Sally Beamish
Andrew McGregor introduces Proms composer Sally Beamish and makes a recommendation.
2014-07-29
Proms Composer: Sally Beamish
