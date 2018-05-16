Ranking TrevorBorn 20 January 1960. Died 7 August 2012
Ranking Trevor
1960-01-20
Ranking Trevor Biography (Wikipedia)
Maxwell Grant (20 January 1960 – 7 August 2012), better known as Ranking Trevor and sometimes as Ranking Superstar, was a Jamaican reggae deejay.
Ranking Trevor Tracks
Rub a Dub Style
Ranking Trevor
Rub a Dub Style
Rub a Dub Style
Last played on
Truly
The Jays
Truly
Truly
Last played on
Three Piece Chicken & Chips
Ranking Trevor
Three Piece Chicken & Chips
Three Piece Chicken & Chips
Last played on
Truly (Dj Mix)
Ranking Trevor
Truly (Dj Mix)
Truly (Dj Mix)
Last played on
