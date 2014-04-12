Morris Ervin Broadnax (February 9, 1931 – February 17, 2009), sometimes credited as Luvel Broadnax (the name of his first wife), was an American songwriter for Motown in the 1960s, most notably working with Stevie Wonder with whom, along with Clarence Paul, he co-wrote Aretha Franklin's hit "Until You Come Back to Me (That's What I'm Gonna Do)".