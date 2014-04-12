Morris BroadnaxBorn 9 February 1931. Died 17 February 2009
1931-02-09
Morris Ervin Broadnax (February 9, 1931 – February 17, 2009), sometimes credited as Luvel Broadnax (the name of his first wife), was an American songwriter for Motown in the 1960s, most notably working with Stevie Wonder with whom, along with Clarence Paul, he co-wrote Aretha Franklin's hit "Until You Come Back to Me (That's What I'm Gonna Do)".
Until You Come Back To Me (That's What I'm Gonna Do)
Until You Come Back To Me (That's What I'm Gonna Do)
