David Horne Biography (Wikipedia)
David Horne (born 12 December 1970) is a Scottish composer, pianist, and teacher.
A resident composer with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic for four years, he has been awarded several commissions. His works have been performed by international calibre artists.
As an award-winning pianist, he has performed with leading British orchestras.
David Horne Tracks
Daedalus in flight for orchestra
Daedalus in flight for orchestra
Daedalus in flight for orchestra
Resonating Instruments
Resonating Instruments
Resonating Instruments
Past BBC Events
Proms 1990: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-11T18:02:45
11
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
