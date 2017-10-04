August Wisbon (born September 11, 1989), known by DJ Roc, is an American DJ and record producer. He is perhaps best known for his music being featured in numerous TV shows and films, including Arrow, The Eric André Show, Jersey Shore, Rich Kids of Beverly Hills and The Smurfs 2.

His songs have also gained popularity on YouTube, with his channel garnering over 20,000 subscribers and 3 million views.