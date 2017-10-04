DJ RocBorn 11 September 1989
DJ Roc
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989-09-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fd654fdc-1968-4aa7-b931-cf9c2772df90
DJ Roc Biography (Wikipedia)
August Wisbon (born September 11, 1989), known by DJ Roc, is an American DJ and record producer. He is perhaps best known for his music being featured in numerous TV shows and films, including Arrow, The Eric André Show, Jersey Shore, Rich Kids of Beverly Hills and The Smurfs 2.
His songs have also gained popularity on YouTube, with his channel garnering over 20,000 subscribers and 3 million views.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Roc Tracks
Sort by
One Blood
DJ Roc
One Blood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Blood
Last played on
Lost Without U
DJ Roc
Lost Without U
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost Without U
Last played on
I Make Her Say
DJ Roc
I Make Her Say
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Make Her Say
Last played on
Kings of the Circle - Planet Mu
DJ Roc
Kings of the Circle - Planet Mu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kings of the Circle - Planet Mu
Last played on
One Blood - Planet Mu
DJ Roc
One Blood - Planet Mu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Blood - Planet Mu
Last played on
One Blood (from the 'Bangs & Works Vol 1' Compliation)
DJ Roc
One Blood (from the 'Bangs & Works Vol 1' Compliation)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Blood (from the compilation 'Bangs & Works Vol 1')
DJ Roc
One Blood (from the compilation 'Bangs & Works Vol 1')
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
DJ Roc Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist