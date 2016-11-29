Arnold EidusBorn 28 November 1922. Died 3 June 2013
Arnold Eidus
1922-11-28
Arnold Eidus Biography (Wikipedia)
Arnold Eidus (28 November 1922 – 3 June 2013) was a world-renowned concert violinist and recording artist.
Arnold Eidus Tracks
Suite for Violin and Piano, 2nd Movement: Andantino (1950 Recording)
Raymond Scott
