The Jets are a British rockabilly band, who had two hit singles in the early '80s with "Yes Tonight Josephine" and "Love Makes The World Go Round". The songs reached Numbers 25 and 21 respectively in the UK Single Chart, both tracks featured on their hit album, 100% Cotton. The band scored six other minor chart hits, but none managed to make the top 40. The Jets consists of three brothers, Bob Cotton (the eldest - double bass and lead vocals), Ray Cotton (the middle - Guitar and backing vocals) and Tony Cotton (the youngest - drums and backing vocals).

The band continues to tour the club and Rockabilly circuit both in the UK and abroad and is still producing albums, available in both digital and physical (CD) formats (the latter available from their homepage).