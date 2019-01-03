Michael Head & The Red Elastic BandFormed 2008
Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band
2008
Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael William Head (born 24 November 1961) is an English singer-songwriter and musician from Liverpool, England. He is most famous as the lead singer and songwriter for Shack and The Pale Fountains, both of which also feature his younger brother John Head. Though the bands never achieved mainstream success, they have a strong following and NME have described him as "a lost genius and among the most gifted British songwriters of his generation".
Tracks
Velvets In The Dark
Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band
Velvets In The Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Velvets In The Dark
Last played on
Josephine
Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band
Josephine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Josephine
Last played on
Picasso
Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band
Picasso
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Picasso
Last played on
Newby Street
Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band
Newby Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Newby Street
Performer
Last played on
Winter Turns To Spring
Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band
Winter Turns To Spring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winter Turns To Spring
Last played on
Wild Mountain Thyme
Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band
Wild Mountain Thyme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild Mountain Thyme
Last played on
Rumer
Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band
Rumer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rumer
Last played on
Working Family
Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band
Working Family
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Working Family
Last played on
4&4 Still Makes 8
Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band
4&4 Still Makes 8
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
4&4 Still Makes 8
Last played on
Adios Amigo
Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band
Adios Amigo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adios Amigo
Last played on
Wild Mountain Thyme
Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band
Wild Mountain Thyme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild Mountain Thyme
Last played on
Picklock
Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band
Picklock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Picklock
Last played on
Overjoyed
Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band
Overjoyed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overjoyed
Last played on
Josephine
Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band
Josephine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Josephine
Performer
Last played on
