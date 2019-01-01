The Ga Ga's (often spelled as The*Ga*Ga*s) were a hard rock band formed by Tommy Gleeson in 2002. Following the band's demise in 2006, three of the band's members would go on to form Slaves to Gravity. Throughout the band's career, they played through Europe, Japan, America and played with acts such as Velvet Revolver, Biffy Clyro, The Wildhearts, Skid Row, Whitesnake & Andrew WK.

During an interview with the band in 2005, Gleeson states that: "We’re not the kind of band that if one left, we’d just get another guy in. It’s about us as four guys, our styles and who we are as people. There’s no replacement member, that’s how we knew the band was strong." On 1 June 2006 the following appeared on the band's MySpace:

In 2005, the band were nominated for a Kerrang! award for 'Best British Newcomer', an award Slaves to Gravity would go on to win in 2008.

In 2016, Gleeson would later become the live-only guitarist on Feeder's UK and Ireland tour, after Snow Patrol's Nathan Conolly was unable to attend due to his commitments with said band.