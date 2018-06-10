Babla Mehta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fd50f695-cce4-4218-b3d4-385e208cedd4
Babla Mehta Tracks
Sort by
Tere Mere Honton Pe
Lata Mangeshkar
Tere Mere Honton Pe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccqtk.jpglink
Tere Mere Honton Pe
Last played on
Mitwa
Lata Mangeshkar
Mitwa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccqtk.jpglink
Mitwa
Last played on
Tere Mere Hothon Pe Mitwa
Lata Mangeshkar
Tere Mere Hothon Pe Mitwa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccqtk.jpglink
Tere Mere Hothon Pe Mitwa
Last played on
Ye Do Dil Hai Chanchal
Babla Mehta
Ye Do Dil Hai Chanchal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59y.jpglink
Ye Do Dil Hai Chanchal
Last played on
Galyat Sankali Sonyachi
Babla Mehta
Galyat Sankali Sonyachi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59y.jpglink
Galyat Sankali Sonyachi
Last played on
Babla Mehta Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist