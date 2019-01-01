PoltergeistSwiss Metal Band. Formed 1985. Disbanded 1993
Poltergeist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fd4e4446-3a2a-4ec6-a69e-407430da6de3
Poltergeist Biography (Wikipedia)
Poltergeist, originally Carrion, is a Swiss power/thrash metal band that played from 1985 to 1993, and is now active as of 2013. Carrion made a total of two demos and one full-length album under SriLanca Records. Poltergeist made a total of two full-length albums and three demos under Century Media Records. They also made a single and a full-length album under Haunted House Records. Poltergeist is now signed to Pure Steel Records and released their latest album, entitled Back to Haunt, on October 21, 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Poltergeist Tracks
Sort by
Poltergeist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist