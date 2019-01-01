Poltergeist, originally Carrion, is a Swiss power/thrash metal band that played from 1985 to 1993, and is now active as of 2013. Carrion made a total of two demos and one full-length album under SriLanca Records. Poltergeist made a total of two full-length albums and three demos under Century Media Records. They also made a single and a full-length album under Haunted House Records. Poltergeist is now signed to Pure Steel Records and released their latest album, entitled Back to Haunt, on October 21, 2016.