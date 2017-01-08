Bölzer are a Swiss extreme metal band that formed in Zürich in 2008. The band have said that the meaning behind the name is "a powerful force or blow or strike that has no regard for the consequences or the repercussions. And in that sense it’s not directed either, it’s just a chaotic strike of energy…. a force of chaos, and a force of life and death and anything." To date they have released three EPs, and their debut studio full-length album Hero was released on November 25, 2016 on Iron Bonehead Productions.

The band's 2013 EP Aura generated substantial acclaim from music critics and metal fans. It has been frequently described as one of the best metal releases of 2013 by sites such as NPR Music and Stereogum, despite its brief length. NPR have described the band as "one of 2014’s biggest extreme metal success stories".