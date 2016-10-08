Slow Down Molasses is a Canadian indie rock band from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The current five piece lineup consists of Tyson McShane, Aaron Scholz, Levi Soulodre, Chris Morin, and Jordan Kurtz. The band's sound and roster has changed dramatically over the course of its history; having evolved, in the words of Exclaim! "from a sprawling art-pop collective (at one point including 14 members) into a more muscular, shoegaze-y, post-punk outfit."

Slow Down Molasses have released four full-length records since their inception in 2006. 2011's self-released Walk Into the Sea included collaborations with musicians Julie Doiron and Olenka Krakus. Their most recent full-length 100% Sunshine (2016) was recorded by Barrett Ross and Chad Munson at Ghetto Box Studios in Saskatoon, SK, and mixed by Tony Doogan (Mogwai, Belle and Sebastian) at Castle Of Doom in Glasgow, Scotland.

Slow Down Molasses have toured extensively across their native North America, making regular appearances at music festivals SXSW, CMJ, NXNE, Pop Montreal, Halifax Pop Explosion, and Sled Island. Internationally they've been a part of Germany's Reeperbahn Festival, Great Escape Festival, Liverpool Sound City, and End Of The Road in the UK, Nouvelle Prague in the Czech Republic, BIME Festival in Spain, and the Netherlands' Incubate Festival,