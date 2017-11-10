Brian HughesIrish whistle player
Brian Hughes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fd437fea-5473-4592-abcd-18a09ec3383b
Brian Hughes Tracks
Sort by
The Rose In The Heather / Killaloe Boat / Conlon's
Brian Hughes
The Rose In The Heather / Killaloe Boat / Conlon's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Rose In The Heather / Killaloe Boat / Conlon's
Performer
Last played on
Fly
Brian Hughes
Fly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fly
Last played on
The Fairy Child
Brian Hughes
The Fairy Child
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fairy Child
Last played on
Mick Mahoney's, Barrack Hill, O'Connor's, John Kelly's
Brian Hughes
Mick Mahoney's, Barrack Hill, O'Connor's, John Kelly's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trip to Athlone, Swans Among the Bushes, Winnie Hayes's Jig, The Fleady in Kilkenny
Brian Hughes
Trip to Athlone, Swans Among the Bushes, Winnie Hayes's Jig, The Fleady in Kilkenny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waltz of the Little Girls
Brian Hughes
Waltz of the Little Girls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waltz of the Little Girls
Last played on
Hornpipes/Moving Pint
Brian Hughes
Hornpipes/Moving Pint
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hornpipes/Moving Pint
Last played on
Home By Ten
Brian Hughes
Home By Ten
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home By Ten
Last played on
The Fly by Night, The Tailor's Twist
Brian Hughes
The Fly by Night, The Tailor's Twist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piper's waltz
Brian Hughes
Piper's waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piper's waltz
Last played on
Rosemary Lane / The Killavil Jig / Doherty's Fancy
Brian Hughes
Rosemary Lane / The Killavil Jig / Doherty's Fancy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Upcoming Events
9
Mar
2019
Brian Hughes, Loreena McKennitt, Caroline Lavelle, Hugh Marsh and Dudley Phillips
Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK
10
Mar
2019
Brian Hughes, Loreena McKennitt, Caroline Lavelle, Hugh Marsh and Dudley Phillips
Birmingham Town Hall, Birmingham, UK
11
Mar
2019
Brian Hughes, Loreena McKennitt, Caroline Lavelle, Hugh Marsh and Dudley Phillips
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, UK
13
Mar
2019
Brian Hughes, Loreena McKennitt, Caroline Lavelle, Hugh Marsh and Dudley Phillips
Royal Albert Hall, London, UK
Brian Hughes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist