J. Peter SchwalmBorn 1970
J. Peter Schwalm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fd42e630-8fb8-4df0-9f6b-751ce6bfc2f1
J. Peter Schwalm Biography (Wikipedia)
J. Peter Schwalm (born 1970, Frankfurt am Main) is a German composer and music producer, active in the fields of electronic music, ambient, radio drama, film, theatre and ballet. He is best known for his work with musician Brian Eno. He lives and works in Frankfurt.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
J. Peter Schwalm Tracks
Sort by
Night Traffic
J. Peter Schwalm
Night Traffic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm45.jpglink
Night Traffic
Last played on
Himmelfahrt
J. Peter Schwalm
Himmelfahrt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Himmelfahrt
Last played on
Heimcomputer
Kraftwerk
Heimcomputer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2q.jpglink
Heimcomputer
Last played on
J. Peter Schwalm Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Guy Garvey's Oblique Strategy
-
Why Brian Eno wrote Music for Airports
-
Bowie on Eno on Bowie; both talking in 1977, a proper pair of 'Heroes'
-
Mandy Parnell: My First And Last Impressions Of Brian Eno
-
Jarvis with Brian Eno
-
Eno & Cox discuss how their experiences of making new sounds
-
[LISTEN] Brian Eno chats with Shaun Keaveny
-
Brian Eno on his album The Ship
-
Brian Eno introduces his John Peel Lecture
-
Eno.Hyde on High Life
Back to artist